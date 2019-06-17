Pro-democracy protesters and police face each other in Mong Kok during the civil unrest in 2014. Photo: SCMP
City University student and police reach settlement over Occupy arrest in HK$12 million court case
- Li Cheuk-hin had sued Hong Kong force and accused officer of ‘violent and brutal’ behaviour during 2014 protests
- Judge expresses surprise at decision saying plaintiff appeared to have ‘clearly arguable case’
Topic | Occupy Central
