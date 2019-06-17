Protesters outside government headquarters in Tamar call for the withdrawal of the extradition bill and city leader Carrie Lam to resign. Photo: Sam Tsang
How do you follow a record-breaking march with an estimated 2 million turnout? Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters face challenges deciding their next step
- Thousands remained to occupy roads after Sunday’s march and hundreds stayed overnight, but as crowds swelled again the next day, no one was sure what to do next
- Atmosphere outside Chief Executive’s Office grows divisive by evening as protesters are unsure whether to march to Carrie Lam’s residence, Government House
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Tear gas is fired outside Pacific Place in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam
Eleven arrests, double the tear gas fired during Occupy movement and 81 injured: police chief paints disturbing picture of Hong Kong extradition bill protests
- Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo said officers did not use excessive force and that anti-riot weapons they brought out were in line with overseas standards
- Clean-up crews moved in on Thursday to clear roads full of trash, metal barriers and bricks
