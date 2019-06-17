The discontent in Hong Kong against a controversial extradition law has drawn little response from the Trump administration. Photo: Reuters
US forced to perform a tricky balancing act amid drama surrounding Hong Kong extradition bill
- Washington’s main leverage has been a threat to modify Hong Kong’s special economic and trade status and its preferential access to US markets
- While US President Donald Trump has so far taken a restrained stance, members of Congress have reacted more forcefully
Protesters flee from clouds of tear gas on Queensway Road in Admiralty in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
‘It depends on what the Chinese do’: US ‘unlikely to move’ on Hong Kong barring dramatic escalation over extradition bill
- Washington might consider sanctions if Chinese forces move into city and use violence against protesters
- US response could also be influenced by status of trade talks with Beijing
