A protester suffers outside the Legislative Council complex in Tamar on June 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong mass protests against government’s extradition bill push more locals to seek psychological support
- Red Cross and mental health experts report surge in Hongkongers reaching out for emotional help
- One Expert says the turmoil has ‘has hit young people significantly’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A protester suffers outside the Legislative Council complex in Tamar on June 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Pro-democracy politicians call for Hongkongers to join their march against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Warning of more protests to come against Hong Kong government’s controversial extradition bill
- Organising group says it expects 300,000 people at Sunday’s demonstration, and asks marchers to turn up in white
- Local lawyers also expected to march against the legal amendments, on Thursday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Pro-democracy politicians call for Hongkongers to join their march against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang