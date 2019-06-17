Channels

A protester suffers outside the Legislative Council complex in Tamar on June 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong mass protests against government’s extradition bill push more locals to seek psychological support

  • Red Cross and mental health experts report surge in Hongkongers reaching out for emotional help
  • One Expert says the turmoil has ‘has hit young people significantly’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 10:21pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:15pm, 17 Jun, 2019

A protester suffers outside the Legislative Council complex in Tamar on June 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Pro-democracy politicians call for Hongkongers to join their march against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Warning of more protests to come against Hong Kong government’s controversial extradition bill

  • Organising group says it expects 300,000 people at Sunday’s demonstration, and asks marchers to turn up in white
  • Local lawyers also expected to march against the legal amendments, on Thursday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 8:30am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:23am, 6 Jun, 2019

Pro-democracy politicians call for Hongkongers to join their march against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
