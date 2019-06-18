Diehard opponents remained camped out on roads surrounding the legislative and administrative headquarters in Admiralty on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police chief Stephen Lo steps back from riot label as Carrie Lam keeps low profile
- Police commissioner clarifies that only those who attacked frontline officers with metal rods and bricks will be accused of rioting
- Hong Kong’s embattled leader stays away from the public eye but holds private meetings to reach out to educators and religious leaders
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police arrive to speak with protesters who had remained on the streets overnight in Admiralty. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police switch to ‘softly-softly’ tactics to cool tensions after violent clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters
- New strategy adopted after government announced it would suspend the controversial bill
- Senior police source said change was to avoid unwanted confrontations or clashes, while the use of force was only necessary if protests turned violent
