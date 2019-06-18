Carrie Lam has lost the trust of Hongkongers over her handling of the bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Sorry not sorry: what can Carrie Lam do to soothe an angry Hong Kong public?
- Insiders and observers admit the room for manoeuvre for chief executive and her own standing with the people remains limited
- Loss of trust created by her handling of the bill will take a long time to redress, they say
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Diehard opponents remained camped out on roads surrounding the legislative and administrative headquarters in Admiralty on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police chief Stephen Lo steps back from riot label as Carrie Lam keeps low profile
- Police commissioner clarifies that only those who attacked frontline officers with metal rods and bricks will be accused of rioting
- Hong Kong’s embattled leader stays away from the public eye but holds private meetings to reach out to educators and religious leaders
