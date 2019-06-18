Channels

Carrie Lam has lost the trust of Hongkongers over her handling of the bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Sorry not sorry: what can Carrie Lam do to soothe an angry Hong Kong public?

  • Insiders and observers admit the room for manoeuvre for chief executive and her own standing with the people remains limited
  • Loss of trust created by her handling of the bill will take a long time to redress, they say
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Victor Ting  

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 8:00am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:38am, 18 Jun, 2019

Carrie Lam has lost the trust of Hongkongers over her handling of the bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Diehard opponents remained camped out on roads surrounding the legislative and administrative headquarters in Admiralty on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong police chief Stephen Lo steps back from riot label as Carrie Lam keeps low profile

  • Police commissioner clarifies that only those who attacked frontline officers with metal rods and bricks will be accused of rioting
  • Hong Kong’s embattled leader stays away from the public eye but holds private meetings to reach out to educators and religious leaders
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Victor Ting  

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 12:36am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:28am, 18 Jun, 2019

Diehard opponents remained camped out on roads surrounding the legislative and administrative headquarters in Admiralty on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
