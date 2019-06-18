Channels

Lung Wo Road was reopened but still quiet on Tuesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

In Hong Kong’s political heart, a semblance of normality after protests and clashes over extradition bill

  • Government headquarters open for first time in six days
  • Most protesters have left the Admiralty site, also home to the legislature
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Su Xinqi  

Rachel Cheung  

Published: 9:19am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:12am, 18 Jun, 2019

Lung Wo Road was reopened but still quiet on Tuesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protesters have vowed to keep the pressure on Carrie Lam’s administration until the extradition bill is shelved completely. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

US forced to perform a tricky balancing act amid drama surrounding Hong Kong extradition bill protests

  • Washington’s main leverage has been a threat to modify Hong Kong’s special economic and trade status and its preferential access to US markets
  • While US President Donald Trump has so far taken a restrained stance, members of Congress have reacted more forcefully
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 9:29pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:28am, 18 Jun, 2019

Hong Kong protesters have vowed to keep the pressure on Carrie Lam’s administration until the extradition bill is shelved completely. Photo: Sam Tsang
