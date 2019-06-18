Chief Executive Carrie Lam is under pressure from protesters to withdraw the extradition bill completely, with many calling on her to step down. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Carrie Lam set to offer personal apology for mishandling of Hong Kong’s extradition bill
- City’s embattled leader unlikely to accept demands to withdraw bill altogether but willing to offer more sincere apology
- Protests die down on Tuesday but tens of thousands give Lam ultimatum to meet their demands or face escalated protest action
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
