Politics
LIVE

Chief Executive Carrie Lam issues 'most sincere' apology over handling of Hong Kong extradition bill

  • It is third time in four days Lam has softened her stance since suspending the controversial bill on Saturday
  • Lam issued an apology through a statement six hours into a march that brought an estimated 2 million people to the city's streets
Jeffie Lam  

Phila Siu  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 3:55pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:37pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has issued 'most sincere' apology over handling of extradition bill. Photo: Reuters
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam  

Phila Siu  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 3:55pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:37pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Anthony Cheung has called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to announce the withdrawal of the extradition bill by Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Carrie Lam should withdraw extradition bill and make full public apology, says former Hong Kong minister

  • Ex-transport chief Anthony Cheung suggests Hong Kong leader deliver apology in person, and calls on her to appoint judge to investigate police
  • But he says crisis that grips city goes beyond chief executive’s handling of controversial extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 3:01pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:20pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Anthony Cheung has called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to announce the withdrawal of the extradition bill by Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
