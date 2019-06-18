LIVE
Chief Executive Carrie Lam issues 'most sincere' apology over handling of Hong Kong extradition bill
- It is third time in four days Lam has softened her stance since suspending the controversial bill on Saturday
- Lam issued an apology through a statement six hours into a march that brought an estimated 2 million people to the city's streets
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has issued 'most sincere' apology over handling of extradition bill. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Anthony Cheung has called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to announce the withdrawal of the extradition bill by Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Carrie Lam should withdraw extradition bill and make full public apology, says former Hong Kong minister
- Ex-transport chief Anthony Cheung suggests Hong Kong leader deliver apology in person, and calls on her to appoint judge to investigate police
- But he says crisis that grips city goes beyond chief executive’s handling of controversial extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Anthony Cheung has called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to announce the withdrawal of the extradition bill by Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong