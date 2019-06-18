A police officer restrains a protester on Harcourt Road during clashes outside the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
When is a riot not a riot? Carrie Lam’s latest attempt to pacify Hong Kong public does little to clear muddy waters
- Chief executive’s insistence that government has never described protesters as rioters raises more questions
- Legal experts say people caught up in violent clashes could be charged just for being there
