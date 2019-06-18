Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A police officer restrains a protester on Harcourt Road during clashes outside the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

When is a riot not a riot? Carrie Lam’s latest attempt to pacify Hong Kong public does little to clear muddy waters

  • Chief executive’s insistence that government has never described protesters as rioters raises more questions
  • Legal experts say people caught up in violent clashes could be charged just for being there
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Christy Leung  

Published: 8:15pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:33pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A police officer restrains a protester on Harcourt Road during clashes outside the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.