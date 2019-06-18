Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Accident & Emergency Department Clinical Information System that is loaded in computers at public hospitals. Photo: Handout
Politics

Leaked video exposes how patient data in Hong Kong public hospitals can be accessed by any user without needing a password

  • Public hospitals in city already under fire over concerns leaks led police to arrest those injured while protesting against a contentious extradition bill
  • Software developer says A&E program carries huge risk and was built with an ‘intentional back door’ that allows anyone to access data while leaving no trace
Topic |   Cybersecurity
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 9:27pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:52pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Accident & Emergency Department Clinical Information System that is loaded in computers at public hospitals. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Dr Pierre Chan, a medical sector lawmaker, demanded the Hospital Authority explain a suspected leak of patient data. Photo: Elizabeth Cheung
Health & Environment

Hong Kong Hospital Authority denies leaking data to police after extradition bill protesters arrested in public hospitals

  • Medical sector lawmaker accuses authority of misleading the public over protesters’ arrests
  • Concern mounts that injured protesters will skip treatment to avoid apprehension
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 12:25am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:19pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dr Pierre Chan, a medical sector lawmaker, demanded the Hospital Authority explain a suspected leak of patient data. Photo: Elizabeth Cheung
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.