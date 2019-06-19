Channels

Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. “People understand the value of Hong Kong,” she said. Photo: May Tse
Politics

American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong urges Chief Executive Carrie Lam to ‘restore business confidence’ after protests against extradition bill

  • AmCham chief Tara Joseph says Lam must make it clear extradition bill has been dropped
  • On US-China trade war: ‘Instead of becoming a pawn, it should become an exception,’ Joseph says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 6:30am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:05am, 19 Jun, 2019

Lung Wo Road was reopened but still quiet on Tuesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

In Hong Kong’s political heart, a semblance of normality after protests and clashes over extradition bill

  • As government headquarters open for first time in six days, some civil servants vent frustration at leaders
  • Most protesters have left the Admiralty site, also home to the legislature
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Su Xinqi  

Rachel Cheung  

Published: 9:19am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:40am, 18 Jun, 2019

Lung Wo Road was reopened but still quiet on Tuesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
