Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. “People understand the value of Hong Kong,” she said. Photo: May Tse
American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong urges Chief Executive Carrie Lam to ‘restore business confidence’ after protests against extradition bill
- AmCham chief Tara Joseph says Lam must make it clear extradition bill has been dropped
- On US-China trade war: ‘Instead of becoming a pawn, it should become an exception,’ Joseph says
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Lung Wo Road was reopened but still quiet on Tuesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
In Hong Kong’s political heart, a semblance of normality after protests and clashes over extradition bill
- As government headquarters open for first time in six days, some civil servants vent frustration at leaders
- Most protesters have left the Admiralty site, also home to the legislature
