Carrie Lam (left) on her election day in 2017, and apologising for her handling of the extradition bill in 2019. Photo: SCMP
Politics

With promises and clothes that hark back to her election, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam seeks to reboot political career after extradition bill apology

  • From top job to new low in two years as Lam offers ‘most sincere and solemn apology’ for mishandling extradition bill that sparked two massive marches
  • With echoes of statement she made when she became city leader, and wearing an identical cream skirt suit, Lam vows to work even harder to secure public support
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Gary Cheung  

Published: 7:30am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:44am, 19 Jun, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a personal apology for her mishandling of the extradition bill crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

‘I have heard you loud and clear,’ Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam tells city in ‘most sincere’ apology

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam admits shortcomings and promises to redouble efforts to heal divided city
  • But she insists she will not resign and says protesters who broke the law must be ‘brought to justice’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 11:34pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:52am, 19 Jun, 2019

