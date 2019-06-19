Carrie Lam (left) on her election day in 2017, and apologising for her handling of the extradition bill in 2019. Photo: SCMP
With promises and clothes that hark back to her election, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam seeks to reboot political career after extradition bill apology
- From top job to new low in two years as Lam offers ‘most sincere and solemn apology’ for mishandling extradition bill that sparked two massive marches
- With echoes of statement she made when she became city leader, and wearing an identical cream skirt suit, Lam vows to work even harder to secure public support
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a personal apology for her mishandling of the extradition bill crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘I have heard you loud and clear,’ Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam tells city in ‘most sincere’ apology
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam admits shortcomings and promises to redouble efforts to heal divided city
- But she insists she will not resign and says protesters who broke the law must be ‘brought to justice’
