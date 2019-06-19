Channels

Fanny Law (right) and Ip Kwok-him (left) spoke on a radio programme on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Executive Council members join Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in apologies over suspended extradition bill

  • Fanny Law and Ip Kwok-him said they underestimated the strength of feeling against the legislation among city residents, after huge marches and violent clashes
  • Carrie Lam already offered her ‘most sincere and solemn apology’ for her handling of the crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 10:54am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:36am, 19 Jun, 2019

Fanny Law (right) and Ip Kwok-him (left) spoke on a radio programme on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Carrie Lam (left) on her election day in 2017, and apologising for her handling of the extradition bill in 2019. Photo: SCMP
Politics

Can Carrie Lam reboot her political career after Hong Kong extradition bill crisis?

  • From top job to new low in two years as Lam offers ‘most sincere and solemn apology’ for mishandling extradition bill that sparked two massive marches
  • With echoes of statement she made when she became city leader, and wearing an identical cream skirt suit, Lam vows to work even harder to secure public support
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Gary Cheung  

Published: 7:30am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:53am, 19 Jun, 2019

Carrie Lam (left) on her election day in 2017, and apologising for her handling of the extradition bill in 2019. Photo: SCMP
