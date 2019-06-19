Fanny Law (right) and Ip Kwok-him (left) spoke on a radio programme on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Executive Council members join Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in apologies over suspended extradition bill
- Fanny Law and Ip Kwok-him said they underestimated the strength of feeling against the legislation among city residents, after huge marches and violent clashes
- Carrie Lam already offered her ‘most sincere and solemn apology’ for her handling of the crisis
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
