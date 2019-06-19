Channels

Riot police fire tear gas and push anti-extradition bill protesters away from the Legislative Council Complex along Harcourt Road last Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Don’t blame police for clashes, Hong Kong’s security chief says, while apologising for rifts caused by government’s handling of extradition bill

  • John Lee grilled by pro-democracy lawmakers on Wednesday, angered by police actions during last week’s clashes outside Legco
  • Lee dodges calls to step down and says justice department will review evidence and respect rule of law in any prosecution of protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 4:27pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:56pm, 19 Jun, 2019

A police officer restrains a protester on Harcourt Road during clashes outside the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

When is a riot not a riot? Carrie Lam’s latest attempt to pacify Hong Kong public does little to clear muddy waters

  • Chief executive’s insistence that government has never described protesters as rioters raises more questions
  • Legal experts say people caught up in violent clashes could be charged just for being there
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Christy Leung  

Published: 8:15pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:51pm, 18 Jun, 2019

