Sheet music for March of the Volunteers at an exhibition in Nantong, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Legco president Andrew Leung calls on Hong Kong government to ‘put political issues aside’ and delay passing national anthem law
- Leung says legislature needs time to mend and calm down before proceeding with law that would levy stiff penalties on those who insult anthem
- Law was expected to be passed before Legco’s summer recess in mid-July
