Sheet music for March of the Volunteers at an exhibition in Nantong, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Politics

Legco president Andrew Leung calls on Hong Kong government to ‘put political issues aside’ and delay passing national anthem law

  • Leung says legislature needs time to mend and calm down before proceeding with law that would levy stiff penalties on those who insult anthem
  • Law was expected to be passed before Legco’s summer recess in mid-July
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Published: 5:53pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:02pm, 19 Jun, 2019

