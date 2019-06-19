Channels

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam struggles to connect with Hongkongers, civil servants tell the Post. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Extradition bill fiasco exposes Carrie Lam’s disconnection with Hong Kong people, senior civil servants say

  • Officials suggest her failure to relate to ordinary Hongkongers is a cause of the sorry saga, but believe she has learned lessons
  • The chief executive writes to all civil servants admitting she misjudged the sensitivities surrounding her fugitive proposals
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 8:04pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:07pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam struggles to connect with Hongkongers, civil servants tell the Post. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hongkongers of every age, profession and background, from every corner of the city, march in a massive show of solidarity and defiance. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

‘Nearly 2 million’ people take to streets, forcing public apology from Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam as suspension of controversial extradition bill fails to appease protesters

  • Centre of city brought to a complete standstill as the masses march to chastise Lam for refusing to withdraw bill or apologise when first asked to
  • Six hours after protesters transform Central, Wan Chai and Admiralty into a sea of black, public apology comes in the form of government statement
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 1:05am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:16am, 18 Jun, 2019

Hongkongers of every age, profession and background, from every corner of the city, march in a massive show of solidarity and defiance. Photo: Sam Tsang
