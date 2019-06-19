Cardinal John Tong Hon has called for the extradition bill to be withdrawn. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Top Hong Kong religious leaders criticise Chief Executive Carrie Lam over handling of extradition bill protests and call for inquiry
- Cardinal John Tong and Rev Dr Eric So call for fugitive bill to be scrapped and investigation into police force
- Separate letter from local clerics accuses government of ‘ignoring the real worries and fears among citizens’
