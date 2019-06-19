Shenzhen is one of 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area, and the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong believe they have stolen a march on rivals in the development zone. Photo: Roy Issa
British industry in Hong Kong quickest off the mark to launch business network in Greater Bay Area, which aims to rival Silicon Valley, with peers from Macau, Guangdong and other parts of China
- Business link-up plan is believed to be first of its type launching in the huge southern China development zone, which covers US$1.5 trillion economy
- British Chamber of Commerce says the trade drive would be happening even without Brexit
