Politics

Why did Carrie Lam not bow when she apologised for her mishandling of the Hong Kong extradition bill?

  • Leader’s aides decide there is no precedent for bowing when saying sorry for a botched policy
  • The only time a city chief executive made such a gesture was when Donald Tsang expressed his regret for personal misconduct
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 10:26pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:28pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Politics

Extradition bill fiasco exposes Carrie Lam’s disconnection with Hong Kong people, senior civil servants say

  • Officials suggest her failure to relate to ordinary Hongkongers is a cause of the sorry saga, but believe she has learned lessons
  • The chief executive writes to all civil servants admitting she misjudged the sensitivities surrounding her fugitive proposals
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 8:04pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:07pm, 19 Jun, 2019

