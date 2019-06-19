Carrie Lam says sorry, but stops short of bowing, as one of her predecessors did in 2012. Photo: Sam Tsang
Why did Carrie Lam not bow when she apologised for her mishandling of the Hong Kong extradition bill?
- Leader’s aides decide there is no precedent for bowing when saying sorry for a botched policy
- The only time a city chief executive made such a gesture was when Donald Tsang expressed his regret for personal misconduct
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam struggles to connect with Hongkongers, civil servants tell the Post. Photo: Sam Tsang
Extradition bill fiasco exposes Carrie Lam’s disconnection with Hong Kong people, senior civil servants say
- Officials suggest her failure to relate to ordinary Hongkongers is a cause of the sorry saga, but believe she has learned lessons
- The chief executive writes to all civil servants admitting she misjudged the sensitivities surrounding her fugitive proposals
