A polling station in November 2015. The pro-establishment camp faces the threat of voters punishing them for aborted extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Swear words heaped on Carrie Lam as pro-establishment lawmakers express fears of election rout over Hong Kong extradition bill fracas
- Lawmaker hurled expletives at Lam as she tearfully explained her decision to suspend the bill
- Many fear electoral backlash in November’s district council elections
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she personally shoulders responsibility for mishandled extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Can Carrie Lam reboot her political career after Hong Kong extradition bill crisis?
- From top job to new low in two years as Lam offers ‘most sincere and solemn apology’ for mishandling extradition bill that sparked two massive marches
- With echoes of statement she made when she became city leader, and wearing an identical cream skirt suit, Lam vows to work even harder to secure public support
