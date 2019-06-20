Channels

A polling station in November 2015. The pro-establishment camp faces the threat of voters punishing them for aborted extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Swear words heaped on Carrie Lam as pro-establishment lawmakers express fears of election rout over Hong Kong extradition bill fracas

  • Lawmaker hurled expletives at Lam as she tearfully explained her decision to suspend the bill
  • Many fear electoral backlash in November’s district council elections
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Tony Cheung  

Published: 10:30am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:03am, 20 Jun, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she personally shoulders responsibility for mishandled extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Can Carrie Lam reboot her political career after Hong Kong extradition bill crisis?

  • From top job to new low in two years as Lam offers ‘most sincere and solemn apology’ for mishandling extradition bill that sparked two massive marches
  • With echoes of statement she made when she became city leader, and wearing an identical cream skirt suit, Lam vows to work even harder to secure public support
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 7:30am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:21pm, 19 Jun, 2019

