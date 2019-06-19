Members of the Civil Human Rights Front outside government headquarters in Tamar on Tuesday. Many officials are worried about more protests. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong officials bid to ease tensions in city as students and activist groups vow to escalate action with another protest if demands are not met
- Beijing accuses unnamed forces of seeking to undermine stability in city while US President Donald Trump says ‘very effective’ protest is China’s affair
- Second sensitive piece of legislation delayed while police and security chiefs call on public not to vent frustrations at city’s beleaguered officers
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam struggles to connect with Hongkongers, civil servants tell the Post. Photo: Sam Tsang
Extradition bill fiasco exposes Carrie Lam’s disconnection with Hong Kong people, senior civil servants say
- Officials suggest her failure to relate to ordinary Hongkongers is a cause of the sorry saga, but believe she has learned lessons
- The chief executive writes to all civil servants admitting she misjudged the sensitivities surrounding her fugitive proposals
