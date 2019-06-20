A young protester, who gave his name as “Ah Yuen,” was arrested for rioting on June 12 for being part of the violent clashes that day in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam
Hospital Authority vows to revive public trust as stories emerge of protesters arrested after personal details leaked by city-run facilities
- Leung Pak-yin, chief executive of the Hospital Authority, announces new task force to boost data security
- Move comes as protester’s account of hospital arrest deepens public doubt
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Members of the Civil Human Rights Front outside government headquarters in Tamar on Tuesday. Many officials are worried about more protests. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong officials bid to ease tensions in city as students and activist groups vow to escalate action with another protest if demands are not met
- Beijing accuses unnamed forces of seeking to undermine stability in city while US President Donald Trump says ‘very effective’ protest is China’s affair
- Second sensitive piece of legislation delayed while police and security chiefs call on public not to vent frustrations at city’s beleaguered officers
