Protest groups, including teachers, parents, religious officials and two lawmakers gather outside the chief executive’s office on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
No bloodshed, no injuries, no arrests: Hong Kong protesters vow peaceful response after deadline passes with demands unanswered
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam does not respond to calls for her to withdraw controversial extradition bill
- Groups urge supporters to disrupt city’s transport links, picnic outside government buildings, or go on strike
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Lau Ming-wai, deputy chairman of the Youth Development Commission, at his office on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong youth official praises young protesters’ victory in extradition bill crisis in bid to pacify angry students
- Lau Ming-wai calls on local leaders, including educators and religious figures, to talk to young people and help prevent the crisis from escalating
- Even so, student leaders vow to besiege government headquarters if demands are not met on Thursday
