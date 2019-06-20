Channels

Protest groups, including teachers, parents, religious officials and two lawmakers gather outside the chief executive’s office on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

No bloodshed, no injuries, no arrests: Hong Kong protesters vow peaceful response after deadline passes with demands unanswered

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam does not respond to calls for her to withdraw controversial extradition bill
  • Groups urge supporters to disrupt city’s transport links, picnic outside government buildings, or go on strike
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 9:52pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:11pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Protest groups, including teachers, parents, religious officials and two lawmakers gather outside the chief executive’s office on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lau Ming-wai, deputy chairman of the Youth Development Commission, at his office on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Education

Hong Kong youth official praises young protesters’ victory in extradition bill crisis in bid to pacify angry students

  • Lau Ming-wai calls on local leaders, including educators and religious figures, to talk to young people and help prevent the crisis from escalating
  • Even so, student leaders vow to besiege government headquarters if demands are not met on Thursday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Olga Wong  

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 8:00am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:13pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Lau Ming-wai, deputy chairman of the Youth Development Commission, at his office on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
