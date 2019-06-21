Channels

Protesters left ribbons, signs and banners outside government offices in Tamar. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong government scrambles to save face as extradition bill backlash threatens to paralyse legislature

  • Embattled administration fights behind the scenes, while possibility of a cabinet reshuffle has been raised
  • Lawmakers from both sides expect little to be achieved in Legco over the next few months
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Gary Cheung  

Published: 7:00am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:35am, 21 Jun, 2019

Protesters left ribbons, signs and banners outside government offices in Tamar. Photo: Nora Tam
There were violent clashes on June 12 outside the legislature. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Questions over credibility of Hong Kong Police Force as security chief says riot squad uniforms have no room for officers’ identity numbers

  • Special Tactical Squad members accused of police brutality did not have their identifying numbers displayed on their uniforms
  • At same time, hundreds of frontline officers have complained of bullying and a public hate campaign, including posting of personal data online
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Alvin Lum  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 11:22pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:51pm, 20 Jun, 2019

There were violent clashes on June 12 outside the legislature. Photo: Felix Wong
