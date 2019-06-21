Protesters left ribbons, signs and banners outside government offices in Tamar. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong government scrambles to save face as extradition bill backlash threatens to paralyse legislature
- Embattled administration fights behind the scenes, while possibility of a cabinet reshuffle has been raised
- Lawmakers from both sides expect little to be achieved in Legco over the next few months
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters left ribbons, signs and banners outside government offices in Tamar. Photo: Nora Tam
There were violent clashes on June 12 outside the legislature. Photo: Felix Wong
Questions over credibility of Hong Kong Police Force as security chief says riot squad uniforms have no room for officers’ identity numbers
- Special Tactical Squad members accused of police brutality did not have their identifying numbers displayed on their uniforms
- At same time, hundreds of frontline officers have complained of bullying and a public hate campaign, including posting of personal data online
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
There were violent clashes on June 12 outside the legislature. Photo: Felix Wong