Protesters were back in Admiralty on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protesters against extradition bill head to Admiralty as non-cooperation campaign kicks off and Teresa Cheng apologises

  • Campaign of non-cooperation comes after city leader fails to address protesters’ demands, which include the legislation’s full withdrawal
  • Justice minister becomes third senior official to apologise for the government’s handling of the recent crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Denise Tsang  

Su Xinqi  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 10:12am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 21 Jun, 2019

There were violent clashes on June 12 outside the legislature. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Questions over credibility of Hong Kong Police Force as security chief says riot squad uniforms have no room for officers’ identity numbers

  • Special Tactical Squad members accused of police brutality did not have their identifying numbers displayed on their uniforms
  • At same time, hundreds of frontline officers have complained of bullying and a public hate campaign, including posting of personal data online
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Alvin Lum  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 11:22pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:51pm, 20 Jun, 2019

