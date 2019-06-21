Protesters were back in Admiralty on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protesters against extradition bill head to Admiralty as non-cooperation campaign kicks off and Teresa Cheng apologises
- Campaign of non-cooperation comes after city leader fails to address protesters’ demands, which include the legislation’s full withdrawal
- Justice minister becomes third senior official to apologise for the government’s handling of the recent crisis
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
There were violent clashes on June 12 outside the legislature. Photo: Felix Wong
Questions over credibility of Hong Kong Police Force as security chief says riot squad uniforms have no room for officers’ identity numbers
- Special Tactical Squad members accused of police brutality did not have their identifying numbers displayed on their uniforms
- At same time, hundreds of frontline officers have complained of bullying and a public hate campaign, including posting of personal data online
