Hong Kong extradition bill: protesters besiege police HQ after demands rejected
A peaceful sit-in near the legislature escalated into a road occupation before heading to the Wan Chai headquarters. The government had not acceded to protesters' demands by the set deadline of Thursday evening.
Questions over credibility of Hong Kong Police Force as security chief says riot squad uniforms have no room for officers’ identity numbers
- Special Tactical Squad members accused of police brutality did not have their identifying numbers displayed on their uniforms
- At same time, hundreds of frontline officers have complained of bullying and a public hate campaign, including posting of personal data online
There were violent clashes on June 12 outside the legislature. Photo: Felix Wong