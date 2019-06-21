Channels

Hong Kong extradition bill: protesters besiege police HQ after demands rejected

A peaceful sit-in near the legislature escalated into a road occupation before heading to the Wan Chai headquarters. The government had not acceded to protesters' demands by the set deadline of Thursday evening.

SCMP Reporters

Published: 11:45am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:59pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
There were violent clashes on June 12 outside the legislature. Photo: Felix Wong
Questions over credibility of Hong Kong Police Force as security chief says riot squad uniforms have no room for officers’ identity numbers

  • Special Tactical Squad members accused of police brutality did not have their identifying numbers displayed on their uniforms
  • At same time, hundreds of frontline officers have complained of bullying and a public hate campaign, including posting of personal data online
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phila Siu  

Alvin Lum  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 11:22pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:51pm, 20 Jun, 2019

There were violent clashes on June 12 outside the legislature. Photo: Felix Wong
