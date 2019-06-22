Protesters in New York show solidarity with campaigners in Hong Kong against the extradition bill. Photo: Handout
From New York to Tokyo, the Hongkongers taking up the fight against extradition bill overseas
- Professor Anna Cheung may have left 30 years ago, but she still has strong emotional and family ties to a place she considers home
- Across the globe Hongkongers stood in solidarity with the millions that took to streets in protest
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters in New York show solidarity with campaigners in Hong Kong against the extradition bill. Photo: Handout