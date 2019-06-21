Alan Cheung, owner of Sands Medicine Shop, is costing the costs of the protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Small businesses hit as anti-extradition bill protesters target Hong Kong police headquarters but owners take it on the chin
- In addition to the administrative and government hub in Admiralty, protesters target other sites in Wan Chai over the bill
- One shop owner says revenue has fallen by about half because of the protests
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
