Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Michael Tien criticised the government for trying to steamroll the bill through the legislature. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Lawmaker and legal scholar revise proposed changes to Hong Kong extradition bill in bid to ease fallout from controversial amendment

  • Legislator Michael Tien and scholar Albert Chen had suggested trying Hongkongers locally for crimes elsewhere
  • They now suggest limiting scope to murder and manslaughter only
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 11:10pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:22pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Michael Tien criticised the government for trying to steamroll the bill through the legislature. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.