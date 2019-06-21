Michael Tien criticised the government for trying to steamroll the bill through the legislature. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Lawmaker and legal scholar revise proposed changes to Hong Kong extradition bill in bid to ease fallout from controversial amendment
- Legislator Michael Tien and scholar Albert Chen had suggested trying Hongkongers locally for crimes elsewhere
- They now suggest limiting scope to murder and manslaughter only
