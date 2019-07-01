Channels

LIVE
Politics
LIVE

Protesters try to storm legislature as violence mars Hong Kong handover anniversary

  • City leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor pledges to reform government and listen to the people
  • Thirteen police officers sent to hospital after clashes ahead of mass march
Published: 1:44pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:14pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Protesters smash metal bars against the glass doors of the Hong Kong legislature. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Chief Executive Carrie Lam toasts the audience during the flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong government forced to hold flag-raising ceremony inside for first time as rain threatens, and protesters and police clash in the streets

  • Event marking return of city to China in 1997 takes place against backdrop of extradition bill political crisis
  • Police say 13 officers sent to hospital after being splashed with unidentified liquid, while protesters are pepper sprayed
Topic |   Hong Kong handover anniversary
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Denise Tsang  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 8:08am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:33pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam toasts the audience during the flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
