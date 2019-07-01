LIVE
Protesters try to storm legislature as violence mars Hong Kong handover anniversary
- City leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor pledges to reform government and listen to the people
- Thirteen police officers sent to hospital after clashes ahead of mass march
Protesters smash metal bars against the glass doors of the Hong Kong legislature. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chief Executive Carrie Lam toasts the audience during the flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong government forced to hold flag-raising ceremony inside for first time as rain threatens, and protesters and police clash in the streets
- Event marking return of city to China in 1997 takes place against backdrop of extradition bill political crisis
- Police say 13 officers sent to hospital after being splashed with unidentified liquid, while protesters are pepper sprayed
Topic | Hong Kong handover anniversary
