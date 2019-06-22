Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A crowd gathers outside Revenue Tower in Wan Chai, just one of the spots occupied on Friday during the rolling protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Be water, my friend: protesters take Bruce Lee’s wise saying to heart and go with the flow

  • In an apparently leaderless movement, tech-savvy demonstrators moved in unexpected waves rolling from one spot to another
  • Learning from Occupy movement of 2014, they traded prolonged mass sit-ins for spontaneous road blockades and circling of buildings
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Naomi Ng  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 7:00am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A crowd gathers outside Revenue Tower in Wan Chai, just one of the spots occupied on Friday during the rolling protests. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.