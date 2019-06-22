A crowd gathers outside Revenue Tower in Wan Chai, just one of the spots occupied on Friday during the rolling protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Be water, my friend: protesters take Bruce Lee’s wise saying to heart and go with the flow
- In an apparently leaderless movement, tech-savvy demonstrators moved in unexpected waves rolling from one spot to another
- Learning from Occupy movement of 2014, they traded prolonged mass sit-ins for spontaneous road blockades and circling of buildings
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A crowd gathers outside Revenue Tower in Wan Chai, just one of the spots occupied on Friday during the rolling protests. Photo: Winson Wong