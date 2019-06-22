Channels

Protesters outside the police headquarters on Arsenal Street, Wan Chai on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

15-hour siege of Hong Kong police HQ ends peacefully after youth protest against extradition bill

  • Building on Arsenal Street is pelted with eggs and police trapped inside for entire day by protesters using unusual tactics
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 4:24am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:21am, 22 Jun, 2019

Thousands of protesters surround police headquarters late into Friday night. Photos: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill protesters besiege police headquarters into Friday night after day of mobile rallies

  • Police maintain hands-off approach all day – while government officials are nowhere to be seen
  • Protesters back in streets to demand extradition bill be scrapped and charges against those arrested in clashes be dropped
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 11:16pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:14am, 22 Jun, 2019

