Protesters outside the police headquarters on Arsenal Street, Wan Chai on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
15-hour siege of Hong Kong police HQ ends peacefully after youth protest against extradition bill
- Building on Arsenal Street is pelted with eggs and police trapped inside for entire day by protesters using unusual tactics
Thousands of protesters surround police headquarters late into Friday night. Photos: Edmond So
Hong Kong extradition bill protesters besiege police headquarters into Friday night after day of mobile rallies
- Police maintain hands-off approach all day – while government officials are nowhere to be seen
- Protesters back in streets to demand extradition bill be scrapped and charges against those arrested in clashes be dropped
