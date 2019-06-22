Police officers fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong on June 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Justice minister Teresa Cheng rejects Hong Kong protesters’ demands not to charge those arrested over June 12 clashes
- Cheng, appearing at appointment ceremony for four new Senior Counsel, says government prosecutions are based on law and relevant facts
- Secretary for Justice also reiterates apology for government’s handling of extradition bill, which she previously made in blog post on Friday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A protester stands in front of an egg-spattered wall at police headquarters during the 15-hour long siege. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police condemn protesters and vow response to their ‘illegal activities’ after 15-hour siege of force’s HQ finally comes to an end
- Building on Arsenal Street is pelted with eggs and police trapped inside for entire day by protesters using unusual tactics
- Protesters were demanding complete withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill and exoneration of demonstrators arrested during previous clashes
