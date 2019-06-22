Protesters outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on Friday as a 15-hour siege trapped officers inside. Photo: Edmond So
Police siege aftermath: Hong Kong tense but calm as government officials dig in and anti-extradition bill protesters plan their next moves
- Police vow to pursue demonstrators for 15-hour siege of headquarters
- Protesters look for ways to keep public opinion on their side
Anti-extradition bill protesters run away from a cloud of tear gas fired by Hong Kong police during protests on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: use of force was ‘necessary and lawful’ says former police chief Andy Tsang, who was in charge when officers fired at Occupy protesters in 2014
- Tsang says officers should not apologise for use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and beanbag rounds
- But former top official admits to judging situation based on what he watched on TV
