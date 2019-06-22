Channels

Protesters outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on Friday as a 15-hour siege trapped officers inside. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Police siege aftermath: Hong Kong tense but calm as government officials dig in and anti-extradition bill protesters plan their next moves

  • Police vow to pursue demonstrators for 15-hour siege of headquarters
  • Protesters look for ways to keep public opinion on their side
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Chris Lau  

Published: 11:25pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:41pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Protesters outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on Friday as a 15-hour siege trapped officers inside. Photo: Edmond So
Anti-extradition bill protesters run away from a cloud of tear gas fired by Hong Kong police during protests on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: use of force was ‘necessary and lawful’ says former police chief Andy Tsang, who was in charge when officers fired at Occupy protesters in 2014

  • Tsang says officers should not apologise for use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and beanbag rounds
  • But former top official admits to judging situation based on what he watched on TV
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 4:24am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:39pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Anti-extradition bill protesters run away from a cloud of tear gas fired by Hong Kong police during protests on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
