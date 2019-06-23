Channels

Protesters besiege Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai for 15 hours on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s top officials vow to do better and urge public to give them another chance as government seeks to recover from extradition bill crisis

  • Secretaries for finance, labour, health and development plus the No 2 official Matthew Cheung all promise to rebuild trust and start over
  • In contrast Chief Executive Carrie Lam stays out of public eye for fifth consecutive day, not even attending Mass
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 1:37pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:37pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Riot police fire tear gas and push anti-extradition bill protesters away from the Legislative Council Complex along Harcourt Road last Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Don’t blame police for clashes, Hong Kong’s security chief says, while apologising for rifts caused by government’s handling of extradition bill

  • John Lee grilled by pro-democracy lawmakers on Wednesday, angered by police actions during last week’s clashes outside Legco
  • Lee dodges calls to step down and says justice department will review evidence and respect rule of law in any prosecution of protesters
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 4:27pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:10pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Riot police fire tear gas and push anti-extradition bill protesters away from the Legislative Council Complex along Harcourt Road last Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
