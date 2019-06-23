Protesters besiege Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai for 15 hours on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s top officials vow to do better and urge public to give them another chance as government seeks to recover from extradition bill crisis
- Secretaries for finance, labour, health and development plus the No 2 official Matthew Cheung all promise to rebuild trust and start over
- In contrast Chief Executive Carrie Lam stays out of public eye for fifth consecutive day, not even attending Mass
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Riot police fire tear gas and push anti-extradition bill protesters away from the Legislative Council Complex along Harcourt Road last Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Don’t blame police for clashes, Hong Kong’s security chief says, while apologising for rifts caused by government’s handling of extradition bill
- John Lee grilled by pro-democracy lawmakers on Wednesday, angered by police actions during last week’s clashes outside Legco
- Lee dodges calls to step down and says justice department will review evidence and respect rule of law in any prosecution of protesters
