Protesters call on Carrie Lam to withdraw the extradition bill and step down during a huge rally on June 16. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s largest pro-establishment party urges city leader Carrie Lam to announce full withdrawal of extradition bill to heal rifts in society
- But DAB chairwoman Starry Lee also warns that demands for an inquiry into police use of force in June 12 protests will only further dampen officers’ morale
- Student unions issue joint statement to reiterate that protests will continue until the government meets their demands
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A protester outside the police headquarters on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police chief defends restrained approach to Hong Kong anti-extradition protesters’ siege of HQ
- Officers had to stand silently as protesters threw eggs at their Wan Chai headquarters and vandalised the building’s walls
- Stephen Lo says decision not to crack down was ‘made with public interest and officers’ well-being in mind’
