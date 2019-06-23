Channels

Protesters call on Carrie Lam to withdraw the extradition bill and step down during a huge rally on June 16. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Hong Kong’s largest pro-establishment party urges city leader Carrie Lam to announce full withdrawal of extradition bill to heal rifts in society

  • But DAB chairwoman Starry Lee also warns that demands for an inquiry into police use of force in June 12 protests will only further dampen officers’ morale
  • Student unions issue joint statement to reiterate that protests will continue until the government meets their demands
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Published: 5:45pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:10pm, 23 Jun, 2019

A protester outside the police headquarters on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Police chief defends restrained approach to Hong Kong anti-extradition protesters’ siege of HQ

  • Officers had to stand silently as protesters threw eggs at their Wan Chai headquarters and vandalised the building’s walls
  • Stephen Lo says decision not to crack down was ‘made with public interest and officers’ well-being in mind’
Peace Chiu

Published: 3:15pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:15pm, 23 Jun, 2019

A protester outside the police headquarters on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
