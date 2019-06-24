Around 2 million protesters, according to organisers, took to the streets against the extradition bill on June 16. Photo: Robert Ng
Discussion of Hong Kong extradition bill will not be allowed at G20 summit in Osaka, Beijing says
- Assistant minister of foreign affairs Zhang Jun says China will not allow any meddling in its internal affairs by other countries
- Hong Kong groups plan to use summit for protests in both Hong Kong and Japan to put pressure on local and national governments to meet their demands
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters besiege Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai for 15 hours on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s top officials vow to do better and urge public to give them another chance as government seeks to recover from extradition bill crisis
- City’s No 2 official, along with the financial, labour, health and development secretaries, promised governing team would start over and improve
- Government’s biggest political ally adds to pressure by asking why bill has not been fully withdrawn
