Around 2 million protesters, according to organisers, took to the streets against the extradition bill on June 16. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Discussion of Hong Kong extradition bill will not be allowed at G20 summit in Osaka, Beijing says

  • Assistant minister of foreign affairs Zhang Jun says China will not allow any meddling in its internal affairs by other countries
  • Hong Kong groups plan to use summit for protests in both Hong Kong and Japan to put pressure on local and national governments to meet their demands
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam  

Catherine Wong  

Victor Ting  

Published: 1:36pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:11pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Protesters besiege Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai for 15 hours on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s top officials vow to do better and urge public to give them another chance as government seeks to recover from extradition bill crisis

  • City’s No 2 official, along with the financial, labour, health and development secretaries, promised governing team would start over and improve
  • Government’s biggest political ally adds to pressure by asking why bill has not been fully withdrawn
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 1:37pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Protesters besiege Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai for 15 hours on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
