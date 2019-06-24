About 100 protesters blocked the ground-floor entrances of Revenue Tower in Wan Chai from noon on Monday as part of their non-cooperation campaign to force the Hong Kong government to agree to their four demands over the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Extradition bill protesters blockade Hong Kong government buildings for second time in four days, preventing civil servants and taxpayers from entering
- Demonstrators block ground-floor entrances at Revenue Tower in Wan Chai from noon onwards, before moving to Immigration Tower next door
- Action provokes mixed reactions, with some members of the public expressing support while others are disgruntled
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
