Donald Tsang leaves the Court of Final Appeal in Central last month, where judges heard closing arguments. The judgment on his 2017 conviction will be made this week. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s former leader Donald Tsang to find out whether his misconduct conviction will be quashed in Court of Final Appeal judgment
- Lawyers for Tsang, who was disgraced over his dealings with a businessman, argue the judge failed to properly direct the jury at the trial
- The city’s most senior judges set to reveal their decision on the 2017 conviction on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong courts
