Hong Kong witnessed one of its worst clashes between protesters and police on June 12. Photo: AP/Vincent Yu
Pro-establishment lawmakers allow rivals’ non-binding motion on riot offence review to pass unanimously in Hong Kong Legco
- Justice chief Teresa Cheng shrugs off move, saying lawmakers are entitled to do what they deem fit
- Pro-establishment bloc convenor says camp did not plan this, although the situation raised eyebrows about relations between government and allies
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
