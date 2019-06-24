Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters again stormed the Revenue Tower in Wan Chai and demanded that the extradition bill be withdrawn. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong government stays invisible to avoid more extradition bill chaos ahead of G20 summit

  • City’s leader Carrie Lam cancels weekly cabinet meeting to avoid rocking boat
  • Protesters again block main entrance at Revenue Tower but mostly succeed in annoying taxpayers and civil servants
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Gary Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 10:00pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:20pm, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters again stormed the Revenue Tower in Wan Chai and demanded that the extradition bill be withdrawn. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters outside the police headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Kyodo
Karim Raslan
Opinion

Opinion

Ceritalah by Karim Raslan

After Hong Kong’s protests, cooler heads must prevail on both sides

  • It should be a warning for China boosters in Southeast Asia: the so-called ‘Beijing Consensus’ is not infallible
  • It could also serve as a powerful reminder to the leaders and populations of Southeast Asia: these liberties are worth defending
Karim Raslan

Karim Raslan  

Published: 12:46pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:43pm, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters outside the police headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.