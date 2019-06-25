Channels

Protesters marching against the extradition bill on June 9. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill crisis: government’s relationship with pro-establishment camp takes a hit, as Carrie Lam accused of going it alone

  • Priscilla Leung says chief executive failed to consult bloc before suspending bill
  • Senior mainland Chinese official accuses protesters of using violence every time they demonstrate
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Karen Zhang  

Published: 1:20pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:40pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Protesters again stormed the Revenue Tower in Wan Chai and demanded that the extradition bill be withdrawn. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong government stays invisible to avoid more extradition bill chaos ahead of G20 summit

  • City’s leader Carrie Lam cancels weekly cabinet meeting to avoid rocking boat
  • Protesters again block main entrance at Revenue Tower but mostly succeed in annoying taxpayers and civil servants
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Gary Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 10:00pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:54pm, 25 Jun, 2019

