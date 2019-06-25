Protesters marching against the extradition bill on June 9. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong extradition bill crisis: government’s relationship with pro-establishment camp takes a hit, as Carrie Lam accused of going it alone
- Priscilla Leung says chief executive failed to consult bloc before suspending bill
- Senior mainland Chinese official accuses protesters of using violence every time they demonstrate
Protesters again stormed the Revenue Tower in Wan Chai and demanded that the extradition bill be withdrawn. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong government stays invisible to avoid more extradition bill chaos ahead of G20 summit
- City’s leader Carrie Lam cancels weekly cabinet meeting to avoid rocking boat
- Protesters again block main entrance at Revenue Tower but mostly succeed in annoying taxpayers and civil servants
