Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Lantau Tomorrow Vision proposes 1,700 hectares of man-made islands off Lantau Island, seen in the background. Photo: Martin Chan
Politics

Cash for Lantau Tomorrow Vision can wait until next term, say Hong Kong legislators

  • Calls for livelihood issues to trump man-made islands at legislature’s finance committee before Legco session ends
  • Pan-democrats say there is already enough political controversy in the city without arousing further conflict
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 5:27pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:37pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Lantau Tomorrow Vision proposes 1,700 hectares of man-made islands off Lantau Island, seen in the background. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sheet music for March of the Volunteers at an exhibition in Nantong, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Politics

Legco president Andrew Leung calls on Hong Kong government to ‘put political issues aside’ and delay passing national anthem law

  • Leung says legislature needs time to mend and calm down before proceeding with law that would levy stiff penalties on those who insult anthem
  • Law was expected to be passed before Legco’s summer recess in mid-July
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 5:53pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:02pm, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sheet music for March of the Volunteers at an exhibition in Nantong, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.