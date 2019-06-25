The Lantau Tomorrow Vision proposes 1,700 hectares of man-made islands off Lantau Island, seen in the background. Photo: Martin Chan
Cash for Lantau Tomorrow Vision can wait until next term, say Hong Kong legislators
- Calls for livelihood issues to trump man-made islands at legislature’s finance committee before Legco session ends
- Pan-democrats say there is already enough political controversy in the city without arousing further conflict
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Sheet music for March of the Volunteers at an exhibition in Nantong, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Legco president Andrew Leung calls on Hong Kong government to ‘put political issues aside’ and delay passing national anthem law
- Leung says legislature needs time to mend and calm down before proceeding with law that would levy stiff penalties on those who insult anthem
- Law was expected to be passed before Legco’s summer recess in mid-July
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
