SCMP
Judges at the Court of Appeal are hearing arguments over whether police should be given further powers to search phones and other devices without a warrant. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong police urge Court of Appeal to relax warrant requirement for mobile phone searches in hearing that has implications for extradition bill protesters and criminal suspects

  • Lawyers for the force say crime-fighting is being hampered by ‘unworkable’ warrant system, which they argue allows evidence to be deleted remotely
  • Police call for suspects to be afforded less privacy is 'dangerous', says judge
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 8:53pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Protesters outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on Friday. Photos: Martin Chan
Hong Kong police take no action as anti-extradition bill protesters blockade headquarters with chief Stephen Lo inside

  • No violence as 4,000 riot police ready for possible unrest
  • Officers with riot shields stand guard with police chief Stephen Lo known to be inside building
SCMP

Clifford Lo  

Danny Mok  

Published: 11:03pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:26am, 22 Jun, 2019

