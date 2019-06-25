Judges at the Court of Appeal are hearing arguments over whether police should be given further powers to search phones and other devices without a warrant. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong police urge Court of Appeal to relax warrant requirement for mobile phone searches in hearing that has implications for extradition bill protesters and criminal suspects
- Lawyers for the force say crime-fighting is being hampered by ‘unworkable’ warrant system, which they argue allows evidence to be deleted remotely
- Police call for suspects to be afforded less privacy is 'dangerous', says judge
Protesters outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on Friday. Photos: Martin Chan
Hong Kong police take no action as anti-extradition bill protesters blockade headquarters with chief Stephen Lo inside
- No violence as 4,000 riot police ready for possible unrest
- Officers with riot shields stand guard with police chief Stephen Lo known to be inside building
