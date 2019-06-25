Protesters storm the Revenue Tower in Wan Chai on Monday, demanding the extradition bill be withdrawn. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-extradition bill protesters continue pressure tactics against Hong Kong government as calls mount for independent inquiry into June 12 violence
- Election forum cancelled out of concern for public safety as protesters vow to march to foreign consulates for support
- Tactics add to wider campaign to push embattled government to completely shelve fugitive bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
