Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has doubled down on her refusal to withdraw the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Defiant Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sticking to her guns over refusal to withdraw extradition bill

  • Chief executive also says ‘illegal and violent acts on June 12’ will be dealt with ‘impartially and fairly’
  • Lam has remained out of public eye but broke her silence in closed-door meeting with business leaders
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 6:30am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:05am, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has doubled down on her refusal to withdraw the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters marching against the extradition bill on June 9. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill crisis: government’s relationship with pro-establishment camp takes a hit, as Carrie Lam accused of going it alone

  • Priscilla Leung says chief executive failed to consult bloc before suspending bill
  • Senior mainland Chinese official accuses protesters of using violence every time they demonstrate
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Karen Zhang  

Published: 1:20pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters marching against the extradition bill on June 9. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.