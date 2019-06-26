Chief Executive Carrie Lam has doubled down on her refusal to withdraw the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Defiant Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sticking to her guns over refusal to withdraw extradition bill
- Chief executive also says ‘illegal and violent acts on June 12’ will be dealt with ‘impartially and fairly’
- Lam has remained out of public eye but broke her silence in closed-door meeting with business leaders
Protesters marching against the extradition bill on June 9. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong extradition bill crisis: government’s relationship with pro-establishment camp takes a hit, as Carrie Lam accused of going it alone
- Priscilla Leung says chief executive failed to consult bloc before suspending bill
- Senior mainland Chinese official accuses protesters of using violence every time they demonstrate
