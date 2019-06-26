Channels

A police officer fires a tear-gas canister in front of the Hong Kong government headquarters in Admiralty on June 12 to keep protesters away. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

UK suspends exports of tear gas and rubber bullets to Hong Kong after police and demonstrators clash at extradition bill protests

  • British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt calls for ‘a robust, independent investigation’ into ‘violent scenes’ during demonstrations
  • He says no further export licences for crowd control gear will be issued until human rights concerns are addressed
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:34am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:34am, 26 Jun, 2019

A police officer fires a tear-gas canister in front of the Hong Kong government headquarters in Admiralty on June 12 to keep protesters away. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters storm the Revenue Tower in Wan Chai on Monday, demanding the extradition bill be withdrawn. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Anti-extradition bill protesters continue pressure tactics against Hong Kong government as calls mount for independent inquiry into June 12 violence

  • Election forum cancelled out of concern for public safety as protesters vow to march to foreign consulates for support
  • Tactics add to wider campaign to push embattled government to completely shelve fugitive bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 9:06pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:47pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Protesters storm the Revenue Tower in Wan Chai on Monday, demanding the extradition bill be withdrawn. Photo: Felix Wong
