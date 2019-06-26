A police officer fires a tear-gas canister in front of the Hong Kong government headquarters in Admiralty on June 12 to keep protesters away. Photo: Sam Tsang
UK suspends exports of tear gas and rubber bullets to Hong Kong after police and demonstrators clash at extradition bill protests
- British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt calls for ‘a robust, independent investigation’ into ‘violent scenes’ during demonstrations
- He says no further export licences for crowd control gear will be issued until human rights concerns are addressed
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters storm the Revenue Tower in Wan Chai on Monday, demanding the extradition bill be withdrawn. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-extradition bill protesters continue pressure tactics against Hong Kong government as calls mount for independent inquiry into June 12 violence
- Election forum cancelled out of concern for public safety as protesters vow to march to foreign consulates for support
- Tactics add to wider campaign to push embattled government to completely shelve fugitive bill
