Extradition bill protesters outside the US consulate in Central as they deliver their petition. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Extradition bill protesters hold ‘marathon petition’, calling at Hong Kong consulates of G20 nations, ahead of Osaka summit
- About 1,500 people, split up into three groups, deliver petitions to diplomatic missions across city
- Protesters aim to raise international attention for extradition bill saga, having also crowdfunded advertisements in international press
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Around 2 million protesters, according to organisers, took to the streets against the extradition bill on June 16. Photo: Robert Ng
Discussion of Hong Kong extradition bill will not be allowed at G20 summit in Osaka, Beijing says
- Assistant minister of foreign affairs says China will not allow any meddling by other countries in its internal affairs
- Hong Kong groups plan to use summit for protests locally and in Japan to put pressure on governments to meet their demands
