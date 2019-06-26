Channels

Extradition bill protesters outside the US consulate in Central as they deliver their petition. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Extradition bill protesters hold ‘marathon petition’, calling at Hong Kong consulates of G20 nations, ahead of Osaka summit

  • About 1,500 people, split up into three groups, deliver petitions to diplomatic missions across city
  • Protesters aim to raise international attention for extradition bill saga, having also crowdfunded advertisements in international press
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Su Xinqi  

Rachel Cheung  

Tony Cheung  

Published: 12:10pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:50pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Around 2 million protesters, according to organisers, took to the streets against the extradition bill on June 16. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Discussion of Hong Kong extradition bill will not be allowed at G20 summit in Osaka, Beijing says

  • Assistant minister of foreign affairs says China will not allow any meddling by other countries in its internal affairs
  • Hong Kong groups plan to use summit for protests locally and in Japan to put pressure on governments to meet their demands
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Catherine Wong  

Victor Ting  

Published: 1:36pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:08pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Around 2 million protesters, according to organisers, took to the streets against the extradition bill on June 16. Photo: Robert Ng
