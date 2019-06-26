There have been calls for protest confrontations, such as this one on June 12, to be reviewed by an independent inquiry. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong extradition bill: top officials Matthew Cheung and John Lee reject calls for independent inquiry into clashes between police and protesters at June 12 demonstration
- Senior government figures emphatic in their refusal to launch official probe following pleas to do so domestically and abroad
- Review of the confrontations would be a matter for police watchdog, say officials, but civil rights group warns its powers are insufficient
Topic | Law
There have been calls for protest confrontations, such as this one on June 12, to be reviewed by an independent inquiry. Photo: Sam Tsang
Joshua Wong, secretary general of Demosisto, appears on a radio show on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Dialogue with Hong Kong government over extradition bill ‘not realistic’, Joshua Wong and fellow student leader say
- Demosisto secretary general says he or other political groups cannot expect to represent all those who marched on June 16
- Leader of largest pro-establishment party had called on protesters to meet government and for bill to be withdrawn
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Joshua Wong, secretary general of Demosisto, appears on a radio show on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong