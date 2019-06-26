Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

There have been calls for protest confrontations, such as this one on June 12, to be reviewed by an independent inquiry. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill: top officials Matthew Cheung and John Lee reject calls for independent inquiry into clashes between police and protesters at June 12 demonstration

  • Senior government figures emphatic in their refusal to launch official probe following pleas to do so domestically and abroad
  • Review of the confrontations would be a matter for police watchdog, say officials, but civil rights group warns its powers are insufficient
Topic |   Law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 5:57pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:01pm, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

There have been calls for protest confrontations, such as this one on June 12, to be reviewed by an independent inquiry. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Joshua Wong, secretary general of Demosisto, appears on a radio show on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Dialogue with Hong Kong government over extradition bill ‘not realistic’, Joshua Wong and fellow student leader say

  • Demosisto secretary general says he or other political groups cannot expect to represent all those who marched on June 16
  • Leader of largest pro-establishment party had called on protesters to meet government and for bill to be withdrawn
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 11:39am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:48pm, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Joshua Wong, secretary general of Demosisto, appears on a radio show on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.